KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The target of seven gold medals set by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) for the national contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next month was not made for fun.

On the other hand, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the decision was reached after in-depth research by OCM, the National Sports Council (NSC) and sports associations.

“The targets are thoroughly scrutinised based on the performance of athletes from participating countries as well,” he told reporters after the prize giving-ceremony for the 12th Tan Sri Muhyiddin Challenge (TSM) at the West Course, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) here, today.

Asked about diving which was “dropped” from the target of seven gold medals, Ahmad Faizal said OCM was more knowledgeable on the performance of athletes, both national athletes or other competing divers, which led to the parties involved not target diving which was regular medal contributor at many major sporting event before this.

He also reminded athletes who will take on the national challenge at the Games to go all out to achieve their best personal record.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 and is expected to see badminton taking home two gold medals, while gymnastics, field bowling, weightlifting and squash as well as powerlifting through para sports, are each expected to win a gold medal.

In the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia, Malaysia finished 12th after winning seven gold, five silver and 12 bronze, while the highest gold achievement was in the New Delhi 2010 edition, when the national contingent took home 12 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze. — Bernama