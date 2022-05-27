JDT II’s Fernando Rodriguez Ortega (left) in action against Selangor FC II’s Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Hafizo (kanan) in their Premier League match at Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium in Johor Baru, May 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Johor Darul Ta’zim ll (JDT ll) has managed to come within a point behind Premier League leaders Kelantan after securing all three points by downing Selangor FC 2 3-2 in their Premier League match at Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium here tonight.

A goal by JDT II player Gabriel Nistelrooy in injury time secured the win for the home team after Selangor 2 took the lead in the first half through a free kick by Nik Sharif Haseefy in the 29th minute.

JDT II finally replied in the second half in the 53rd minute with a penalty converted by Fernando Rodriguez after repeated attacks. Six minutes later, he put JDT II ahead with his second goal, but their joy was short-lived as the visiting team stuck back through Khairi Suffian in the 76th minute. Then Nistelrooy struck in injury time, securing an unlikely win for JDT II just before the final whistle.

Meanwhile in an all-Kelantan derby, league leaders Kelantan FC had to settle for a goaless draw against Kelantan United at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Meanwhile, in Kuching, Kuching City FC used the home ground advantage to edge a 2-1 win over Perak FC at the State Stadium.

Kuching opened accounts in the 36th minute with Alif Hassan and went 2-0 through Abu Kamara in the 59th minute before Perak got a consolation goal through a penalty conversion by Muhammad Hakimi Mat Isa in the 63rd minute. — Bernama