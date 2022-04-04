PJ City FC president shares formula behind team’s success

Petaling Jaya City FC football club president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal speaks during the launch of the club’s latest football kit for the 2022 Malaysia Super League season at the MBPJ Stadium April 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, April 4 — Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC has come forward with an idea for the Malaysia League (M-League) teams that they follow in the club’s footsteps if they wish to avoid facing serious financial issues.

PJ City president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the formula used by the club is to spend prudently on only what they really needed, which saw them use the services of local players entirely as opposed to paying imported players.

He said in terms of salaries for players and officials, PJ City FC did not arbitrarily follow high prices, instead it would only pay according to one’s standards and latest achievements.

Therefore, he felt that the formula used by PJ City could be followed by any team because it provides stability to the club’s financial system.

“In my personal view, that is indeed the best formula, but every team and management have their own tastes, their own vision. And for me, it’s the best way if we want to reduce team expenses,” he said.

He was met at a press conference after the launch of the PJ City FC jersey for the 2022 season. Also present were QNet chairman Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas and QI Group managing director Kuna Senathirajah at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) stadium here today.

On using local players entirely in the Malaysian League (M-League) competition, Subahan said he did not see the move as a problem for the team, instead, they managed to remain competitive in the highest competition of domestic football, the Super League.

He said the approach also did not mean that PJ City refused to challenge for any championship.

“We not only want to win the trophy, but we also want to produce more players who can be given the opportunity to play, so that national coaches will be able to scout them. Thank God, we have a working formula because three to five players are being called up for the national team,” he said.

He said national midfielder M. Kogileswaran Raj is an example of a player the PJ City wants to continue producing in the future who not only made the country proud but also the team he is representing domestically.

For the record, Premier League team, Perak FC, which was embroiled in a change of ownership issue, became the first club to be punished with a three-point cut after failing to pay the remaining instalments of arrears of salaries of players and officials of the main team and reserves for the 2021 season. — Bernama