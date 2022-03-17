Zii Ji, Aaron Chia-Wooi Yik off to winning start at All England

Zii Jia is scheduled to meet Canada's Brian Yang next at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysian men's singles ace, Lee Zii Jia, enjoyed a fine start en route to defend his title at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 in Birmingham as he successfully booked his second round spot, last night.

In the prestigious tournament held at Utilita Arena Birmingham, the sixth seeded Zii Jia took just 43 minutes to oust Japanese shuttler, Kenta Nishimoto, 21-16, 21-17.

Zii Jia, ranked seventh best in the world, is expected to have an easy path to the last eight as he is scheduled to meet Brian Yang today after the unseeded Canadian player came from behind to overcome Sitthikom Thammasin from Thailand, 16-21, 21-19, 22-20, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 men's doubles bronze medallists, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik progressed to the next stage following a victory over Scotsmen Christopher Grimley-Matthew Grimley, 21-14, 21-19.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, seeded fourth, will lock horns against He Ji Ting-Tan Qiang of China next.

Ji Ting-Tan Qiang made it into the second round as they eliminated newly-crowned German Open 2022 champions Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in three sets, 21-15, 19-21, 21-11.

In the meantime, national top women's doubles duo, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah hardly raised a sweat as the world number 15 pair breezed through to the second round, defeating unknown pair from Brazil, Jaquelina Lima-Samia Lima, 21-8, 21-12.

Pearly-Thinaah will determine their last eight spot against Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi after the Japanese duo overcame India's Ashwini Ponnappa-Reddy N. Sikki, 21-9, 21-13.

In the mixed doubles category, world number 13 Malaysian professional pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie suffered another first round exit, this time against Danish pair Mathias Thyrri-Amalie Magelund, ranked 765 in the world, losing in 21-18, 21-16.

Last week, Soon Huat-Shevon failed to advance to the second round of the German Open 2022 after they lost to Callum Hemming-Jessica Pugh of England, 21-14, 13-21, 12-21. — Bernama



