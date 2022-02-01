Torino’s unplayed Atalanta clash to be rescheduled, says Serie A

Torino’s Koffi Djidji in action with AC Milan’s Olivier Giroud at the San Siro, Milan October 26, 2021. Ivan Juric’s team did not show up for the January 6 game after Turin’s health authorities barred them from travelling to Bergamo. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, Feb 1 — Torino’s unplayed match at Atalanta will be rescheduled, Serie A said yesterday, after they had previously been blocked from taking part in the fixture following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Ivan Juric’s team did not show up for the January 6 game after Turin’s health authorities barred them from travelling to Bergamo.

The match was called off at half-time after Atalanta waited for an opposition team which was never going to arrive from Piedmont.

Four other matches have suffered the same fate this season, with Salernitana docked one point and handed a 3-0 defeat for not showing up for December’s match at Udinese.

Serie A ruled earlier this month that Bologna’s called off home match with Inter Milan will be played, while the league is yet to decide on the fate of Fiorentina v Udinese and Salernitana v Venezia. — AFP