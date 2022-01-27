BAM committed to resolving issue of Jin Wei’s suspension, says sec-gen

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (left), Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei (right) during a meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, January 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 27 — The issue on the two-year suspension of former world junior champion Goh Jin Wei seems to be getting closer to a resolution.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh today indicated that a solution is now in sight after Jin Wei submitted her appeal yesterday.

“If possible I want to resolve this matter as soon as possible,” he told a press conference on the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 here.

However, Kenny declined to set a timeframe for resolving the issue although All England champion Lee Zii Jia had his settled one day after submitting his appeal against a two-year suspension.

Jin Wei, who announced her retirement and departure from BAM in September last year before subsequently becoming an independent player, was banned from playing in any international competitions for two years beginning October 31, 2021.

On Monday, Zii Jia submitted his appeal to BAM, and both parties later said the issue had been resolved although the details of the settlement have yet to be announced. — Bernama