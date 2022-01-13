Aubameyang trains with Gabon at Africa Cup of Nations after negative Covid-19 test

The 32-year-old — who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month — and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon’s opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday. — AFP pic

LIBREVILLE (Gabon), Jan 13 — Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to training with the Gabon squad ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Ghana after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 32-year-old — who is out of favour at Arsenal and was stripped of the captaincy last month — and Mario Lemina both tested positive last week and missed Gabon’s opening 1-0 win over Comoros on Monday.

However, coach Patrice Neveu is isolating after testing positive according to the Gabonese football federation.

Gabon have had a troubled build-up to the biennial continental showpiece tournament.

The Gabonese government had to resolve a dispute between the players and the federation over match bonuses while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) scolded them for breaking the rules in changing hotel in Yaounde. — AFP