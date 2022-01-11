India Open: Kian Meng-Pei Jing check into mixed doubles second round

The world number 10 Malaysians will take on another pair from India, Siddharth Jakar-Megha Morchana Bora, in the next round at the K.D Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. — Picture from Facebook/badmintonphoto_official pic via Badminton Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Malaysia’s independent mixed doubles pair of Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, who are also the top seeds, brushed aside unseeded homesters Pratik Ranade-Kanika Kanwal 21-10, 21-11 to check into the second round of the India Open 2022 today.

The world number 10 Malaysians will take on another pair from India, Siddharth Jakar-Megha Morchana Bora, in the next round at the K.D Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

Siddarth-Megha Morchana had earlier received a first-round walkover from compatriots Manjit Singh Khwairakpam-Navdha Manglam.

Malaysia’s other mixed doubles pair of Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei also began their campaign on a winning note after taking just 22 minutes to down India’s M.R Arjun-Treesa Jolly 21-11, 21-6.

Tang Jie-Yen Wei, seeded third, will square off against Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in the next round after the Indian pair saw off their compatriots, Ishan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, 21-16, 16-21, 21-17.

Meanwhile, Malaysian professional men’s singles shuttler and world number 73 Cheam June Wei suffered a first-round exit after losing 20-22, 18-21 to Russian Sergey Sirant.

Other results (Note: Malaysians unless stated)

Men’s singles:

Soong Joo Ven bt Chirag Sen (IND) 21-8, 21-7

Men’s doubles:

Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi bt Ravikrishna PS-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar (IND) 21-19, 21-14

M. R. Arjun-Dhruv Kapila (IND) bt Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah 18-21, 21-17, 21-15 — Bernama