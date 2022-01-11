Inaugural Perlis Football League to kick off next month

Hamizan said the main objective of the league is to unearth new talent to breathe life into Perlis football. — AFP pic

KANGAR, Jan 11 ― Perlis will for the first time have its own football league, which will feature up to 10 teams, said state Youth and Sports Committee chairman Hamizan Hassan.

He said the Perlis Football League is expected to kick off next month.

“In the initial stage, we will limit it to 10 teams comprising existing football clubs in the state. We also welcome the participation of new teams,” he told Bernama here today.

Hamizan said teams joining the league would be sent for team management workshops conducted by the Sports Commissioner.

The main objective of the inaugural league is to unearth talents to breathe life into Perlis football, he added.

“We do not want this league to be labelled a 'Village Football League' and we are aiming for bigger things.

“As such, the organisers, namely the state government, Perlis Football Association and Perlis Sports Council, will work hard to ensure it meets the criteria set by the Football Association of Malaysia," he said.

Hamizan said the participating teams would be divided into two groups, and each team would have to register at least 25 players aged 28 and below.

“However, each team is allowed to take four players from outside Perlis who are up to 30 years old,” he said. ― Bernama