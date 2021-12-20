Doping: Two national weightlifters suspended for four years, says Youth and Sports Ministry

The Youth and Sports Ministry said the move to suspend was decided by the Malaysian Anti-Doping Hearing Panel after both athletes were found to have violated Article 2.1 and Article 2.2 of the Anti-Doping Regulations of the Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (ADAMAS) 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Two national weightlifters, Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad and Muhammad Ikram Haikal Mohd Zuari were each suspended from participating in any sports event for four years following the use of prohibited substances.

The Youth and Sports Ministry in a statement today said the move to suspend was decided by the Malaysian Anti-Doping Hearing Panel after both athletes were found to have violated Article 2.1 and Article 2.2 of the Anti-Doping Regulations of the Anti-Doping Agency Malaysia (ADAMAS) 2021.

Following this, the two athletes who are under the Podium Program are suspended for four years starting July 16, 2021 until July 15, 2025.

“Both athletes can submit a written appeal against this decision to ADAMAS within 21 days from the date of the suspension letter,” said the statement.

According to the statement, ADAMAS had done a doping control test on Muhammad Azroy, 27 and Muhammad Ikram, 19 on May 21 and the urine samples of both the athletes were sent to the Anti-Doping Lab Qatar which is a laboratory recognised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The results of sample A analysis for the two athletes were returned with Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) for the banned substance, namely methandienone listed as Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids under the WADA 2021 Prohibited List.

At the same time, KBS informed that both cases were handled in accordance with the provisions contained in the ADAMAS Anti-Doping Regulation 2021 which is where the rights of the athlete are given priority for the sake of justice.

This included the right to be heard, the right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time by the hearing panel which is fair, equitable and independent of ADAMAS operations.

“The comprehensive hearing process was conducted in an orderly manner before an independently appointed Malaysian Anti-Doping Hearing Panel,” said the statement.

Muhammad Azroy’s hearing session was held on October 23, while Muhammad Ikram’s hearing session was held on October 30.

The doping issue that plagued the two athletes saw the Malaysian Weightlifting Association (PABM) and the National Sports Council (MSN) agreeing to disband the squad which saw all four coaches and 13 athletes involved given notice of contract termination effective November 1. — Bernama