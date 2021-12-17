AFF Cup: Faisal ready to put Covid woes behind and help Malaysia reach semis

The 23-year-old had to miss Malaysia’s first three Group B matches after testing positive for Covid-19 and being quarantined for 10 days. — Picture from Facebook/Football Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — If selected, winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim does not want his first competitive outing for Harimau Malaya to be his “last” when Malaysia take on Indonesia in a must-win Group B game in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 in Singapore on Sunday.

The 23-year-old had to miss Malaysia’s first three Group B matches after testing positive for Covid-19 and being quarantined for 10 days.

During his absence, the Harimau Malaya beat Cambodia 3-1 on December 6 and Laos 4-0 (December 9) before losing 3-0 to defending champions Vietnam (December 12). Only a win against Indonesia will ensure the Harimau Malaya a place in the semifinals.

Despite the ordeal of having contracted Covid-19 and undergoing quarantine, Mohamad Faisal said he was 100 per cent ready, both physically and mentally, to take to the field against Indonesia if picked by the coaches.

“Yes, it has been very difficult for me very sad. But I accept what had happened and I want to think positively. During my 10-day quarantine, I did not just sit still. I trained to maintain my fitness and was able to fit in with the training sessions when I rejoined the squad (a day after Malaysia’s loss to Vietnam).

“What I need to do now is to do something out of the ordinary and help the team win. I don’t consider this (match against Indonesia) to be the last for me or my teammates. Whatever happens, we must find a way to win and move into the semi-finals.

“This is my first AFF Cup outing. Before I came to Singapore, I had told myself that this is the best chance for me to prove myself that I can play at the highest level,” he told a media conference held virtually from Singapore today.

Mohamad Faisal is not the only one to miss out on Malaysia’s opening three Group B matches. The Penangite and goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid both tested positive for Covid-19 after results of the PCR screening test at Changi International Airport on Friday (December 3) were obtained.

Commenting on Indonesia’s 0-0 draw with Vietnam on Wednesday, Mohamad Faisal said he does not expect the Garuda players to be as defensive come Sunday.

“So, what I’m hoping for is that we score early. Then, we don’t have to worry about how they play. We must strengthen our resolve, get ready for a tough match and be prepared to change tactics should we fail to breach their defence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have confirmed that defender Dion Cools, who plays for FC Midtylland in the Danish Superliga, has been given the green light to play for the national team after his PCR screening test result came back negative.

Malaysia’s will take on Indonesia at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday at 8.30pm knowing that only a win will be enough for the Harimau Malaya to qualify for the semifinal.

Vietnam, who should have no problems against Cambodia at the Bishan Stadium on the same day, are set to book the other last four slot from the group.

After three matches, Indonesia and Vietnam have seven points each but the Garuda lead the Group B standings on goal difference. Malaysia are third with six points, followed by Cambodia (three points) and Laos. — Bernama