Melaka United, KL City semifinal match interrupted by power outage

The match that was supposed to have begun at 9pm tonight could not start as scheduled after the entire stadium was plunged into darkness at 7.30pm. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 26 — The 2021 Malaysia Cup second leg semifinal match between Melaka United FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC at Hang Jebat Stadium has been interrupted following an electricity power outage.

The match that was supposed to have begun at 9pm tonight could not start as scheduled after the entire stadium was plunged into darkness at 7.30pm.

According a Facebook post by the Malaysia Football Association, a team from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is currently working on restoring electricity supply.

As of 9.30pm, only two floodlights are functioning, and the match has not been able to begin.

An estimated 15,000 fans showed up to watch the match, after Melaka qualified for the semifinals for the first time since 1983.

Both teams drew 1-1 in the first-leg match at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras on Monday. — Bernama