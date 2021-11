Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev during their second round singles match on day three of the Monte-Carlo ATP 1000 Masters Series tennis tournament in Monte-Carlo, Monaco April 13, 2021. — AFP pic

TURIN, Nov 17 — World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of the ATP Finals today ahead of his second match in Turin due to a right elbow injury, the ATP said.

The Greek was due to play Casper Ruud of Norway but will be replaced by Briton Cameron Norrie, the world number 12 who won the Indian Wells title in October.

The same injury forced Tsitsipas to pull out of the Paris Masters two weeks ago. — AFP