Bagnaia wins Valencia GP, Rossi 10th in final race

Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia in action with riders during the Valencia Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, Spain November 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

VALENCIA, Nov 14 — Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia claimed his fourth victory in the last six MotoGP races at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix today as nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi finished 10th in his final race.

Pramac Racing’s Spanish rookie Jorge Martin made a strong start from pole position and held off a pack of challengers but was denied a second victory of the season after being overtaken by Bagnaia with 13 laps left.

Australian Jack Miller of Ducati was third while 2020 world champion Joan Mir of Spain missed out on a podium position after surging forward following a crash by Suzuki team mate Alex Rins midway through the race.

Yamaha’s new world champion Fabio Quartararo finished fifth.

Seven-times MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans including Brazilian soccer great Ronaldo with a few quick laps but was unable to add to his 199 premier class podiums.

The 42-year-old Italian, nicknamed “The Doctor”, is considering a move into car racing. — Reuters