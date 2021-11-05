Germany Hylo Open: Zii Jia advances to last eight

National men’s top single shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, marched into the quarter finals of Hylo Open in Germany. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — National men’s top single shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, marched into the quarter finals of Hylo Open in Germany after he ended Irish player’s journey, Nhat Nguyen, at the second round of the tournament yesterday.

However, it was not plain sailing for second seeded Zii Jia as Nguyen gave a great battle before the Malaysian badminton star took the first set, 22-20.

The 22-year-old Kedahan player then ensured his last eight berth when he edged out Nguyen 21-16 to meet the eighth seed shuttler, Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand next.

Kantaphon had earlier saw off Indian player, Sourabh Verma, 21-12, 21-18 in the second round.

Meanwhile, national mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei continued their impressive run in the tournament as they pulled off a stunning comeback to stun third seed duo from England, Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith.

After losing the first set 18-21, Tang Jie-Yen Wei found their rhythm to beat Marcus-Lauren in the next two set, 21-11, 21-14 and will be up against Supak Jomokh-Supissara Paewsampran after the Thai pair eliminated Yang Po-Hsuan-Hu Ling Fai of Chinese Taipei, 21-17, 15-21, 21-19.

In the men’s doubles category, new professional duo, Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong failed in their bid to go further in Germany as they went down to world number two, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia, 21-14, 21-18.

Other results

(Note: Malaysians unless stated)

Women’s doubles:

Puttita Supajirakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) bt Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sen 21-8, 21-16

Mixed doubles:

Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) bt Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See 21-10, 21-19

Niclas Nohr-Amalie Magelund (DEN) bt Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie 21-14, 21-15 — Bernama