Malaysia Cup: Teams to usher back ‘12th player’ back to stadiums

MFL is now eagerly waiting to see what percentage of spectators would be allowed into stadiums since different states must abide by the phase they are in, whether Phase Two, Three or Four accordingly, which is to be announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) on the stipulated SOP. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — All 16 teams in Malaysia Cup action are ready to roll out the red carpet for the “12th player” to stadiums in the third week of matches from October 29.

Kuala Lumpur City FC CEO Stanley Bernard described it as a worthwhile wait because it has been ages since fans filled the terraces while the month-long break in competition is most timely to tighten up on standard operating procedures (SOP) before spectators are admitted.

“I am very pleased to hear this announcement although my view is that it should have been sooner, nevertheless it is more important the supporters are back.

“We feel fortunate because prior to this the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium became an example to refine the SOP together with Stadium Sultan Ibrahim, Iskandar Puteri in Johor, as such we have addressed most of the weaknesses,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

Adding to that, Kedah Darul Aman FC CEO Khamal Idris Ali is focused on the financial aspects which will definitely jumpstart teams when fans return to stadiums.

Even though there were no announcements on the capacity allowed for spectators, he believed Kedah supporters will comply faithfully with the SOP as before, similarly as the last time matches took place in front of spectators in stadiums on May 9.

“In addition with the ongoing Malaysia Cup, Kedah fans will be jostling to see their favourite team because the aura of the Cup never fails to attract hoards of fans,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka United FC CEO Datuk Wira Justin Lim Hwa Tat gave an assurance that spectators would comprise those totally free of Covid-19 and that there would be no exemption unless they are fully vaccinated.

Justin also expressed his gratitude to the government for the decision to allow fully vaccinated spectators to return to stadiums to watch this season’s football matches.

On September 29, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed into stadiums.

The Malaysia Cup competition takes a one-month break from tomorrow (October 2-28) to make way for the national squad facing two international Tier 1 matches against Jordan on October 6 and Uzbekistan on October 9 in Amman, Jordan. — Bernama