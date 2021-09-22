Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury

Britain's Johanna Konta receives medical attention as she plays against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Sept 22 — Britain's Johanna Konta has pulled out of upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells because of the groin injury that also forced her to skip the US Open, British media reported.

Konta withdrew from Wimbledon in June, a day before the Grand Slam got underway, when a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19. She also missed the Tokyo Olympics after contracting the virus.

Konta last played at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last month, where she was knocked out in the opening match by Czech Karolina Muchova.

The Chicago event begins next week, with Indian Wells starting the following week. — Reuters