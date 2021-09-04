Perak FC relegated to Premier League for the first time after defeat to Melaka United FC

Melaka United FC’s Adriano Aparecido Narcizo (left) in action with Perak FC’s Muhamad Syahir Bashah during the Super League match at Stadium Hang Jebat in Krubong September 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 4 ― Perak FC's 1-2 defeat to Melaka United FC was extremely disappointing to the team who are forced to accept the bitter reality of being relegated for the first time from the top flight Super League.

Perak FC assistant coach Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil said the lack of experience of his young players in the absence of 80 per cent of key players made a significant difference to the team in the highly competitive league.

Nevertheless, he maintained faith in the quality of his young players and believed that the Bos Gaurus could rise again in the coming season.

“We played well in the first half and took the lead. But the players appeared to have lost focus in the second half.

“They made simple mistakes and subsequently enabled Melaka United to take the opportunity to score from outside the penalty box.

“We played with young players who lacked experience and are not matured enough but they did perform well.

“The players and officials are definitely devastated at being relegated to the Premier League but we hope we can rise again to be back in the Super League,” he told reporters after the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium here last night.

The action at the Hang Jebat Stadium saw The Mousedeer trailing 1-0 behind Perak FC following a penalty converted by Sergio Augero in the 30th minute after Muhammad Syahir Bashah was fouled.

In the second half, Melaka United FC played aggressively and equalised in the 66th minute via a solo run by Manual Ott and thereafter Sony Norde slammed in their second goal in the 79th minute from outside the penalty box.

The sixth consecutive defeat put paid to the Bos Gaurus’ chances of remaining in the Super League despite having one more match to play as they only managed to collect 13 points in 21 matches this season.

Meanwhile, Melaka United FC coach Zainal Abidin Hassan said the victory relieved the pressure on his team prior to this now that their stay in the Super League next season was assured.

“Thank God for the very important three points for the team. Kudos should be given to the players because they gave a solid performance as it was a tough match.

“We know both teams were under pressure and Perak FC were hoping for a lifeline but we succeeded in getting out of the danger zone,” he said.

Melaka United FC improved their position to seventh in the Super League by collecting 21 points while Perak FC ended up in 11th spot to accompany UiTM FC to the Premier League next season. ― Bernama