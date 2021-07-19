Second batch of Malaysian contingent to arrive in Tokyo doing well, free of Covid-19

People walk past a sign for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, at the IBC/MPC media centre at Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre in Tokyo June 30, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The second batch of the Malaysian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, the largest in the squad, did not face any problems in registering at the Games Village in Tokyo after arriving safely in the Land of the Rising Sun yesterday.

Even more heartening, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib said the Covid-19 screening tests on all 40 individuals, including 18 athletes, performed upon arrival at Narita International Airport, were confirmed negative.

“Alhamdulillah (thanks to Allah), everyone arrived safely at the Games Village. The screening tests using saliva samples also came out negative and the Malaysian contingent here has begun to adjust to the facilities available.

"It's just that we are still in Group B (considered to be a higher risk) where Covid-19 surveillance has additional SOPs (standard operating procedures). For example, different places to eat and long-distance separation with contingents from other (less risk) countries," he told Bernama today.

At the same time, Mohd Nazifuddin said that all the athletes and officials in this batch, who are currently undergoing a three-day isolation period, will continue to undergo Covid-19 saliva tests during the duration of the Games, which will take place from July 23 to August 8.

Last Saturday, the batch comprising swimming, diving, badminton, gymnastics and archery athletes left for Tokyo from the KL International Airport (KLIA) to compete in the world's biggest sporting event.

Prior to them, four sailing athletes accompanied by three officials had left for Tokyo on July 8 while the third batch consisting of track cycling, athletics and golf athletes, is scheduled to depart on July 25.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazifuddin, who was is assigned to manage the national contingent in Tokyo, this morning attended a meeting with the chefs de mission of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of the participating countries and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. — Bernama