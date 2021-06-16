Juve, Barca and Real admitted to Champions League next season

The Champions League trophy is seen before the Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain final match, at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, August 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 16 — Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been admitted to next season’s Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project.

Admission letters have been sent to all Champions League participants, European football’s governing body Uefa has said.

Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real over their involvement in the proposed Super League have been suspended by Uefa’s independent appeals body.

Uefa opened a probe against the three clubs but last week it suspended proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

“Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season’s Uefa club competitions today,” Uefea told Reuters on Tuesday.

Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project which unravelled when all six English clubs plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew.

Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said earlier this month that the plan to create a breakaway league was not a coup but a way to save the soccer industry, which has been hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Juve qualified for the Champions League on the final day of last season’s Serie A campaign and have since changed coaches, with Massimiliano Allegri back for a second spell. — Reuters