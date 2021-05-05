MGA says golfers may play on in own districts but competitions suspended during MCO in Selangor

Under the latest Malaysia Golf Association (MGA) guidelines, golfers may share buggies as long as these have plastic separators installed; members of the same household may share a buggy with no separators. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Golfers may continue golfing during the movement control order (MCO) in Selangor but all competitions are suspended and scorecards need to be submitted virtually.

Under the latest Malaysia Golf Association (MGA) guidelines, golfers may share buggies as long as these have plastic separators installed; members of the same household may share a buggy with no separators.

“Besides that we’re limiting the changing room capacity to only 30 per cent at a time and only take-away for food and beverage,” MGA honorary-secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail told Malay Mail.

“The golfers can continue to play if it’s in their own districts. I do however want to ask everyone to continue to be vigilant when adhering to SOPs.

“The clubs will be doing their best to mitigate the issue and I hope we as golfers can look after each other so we can be safe out there.”

Apart from that, all caddies must wear face masks and gloves during all rounds of golf. Clubs must regularly sanitise the buggies and areas of frequency and enforce social distancing of about 1.5 metres when at the tee grounds and greens at all times.

A movement control order (MCO) will be imposed in six districts within Selangor following several days of high Covid-19 infections in the state.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the districts affected were Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The MCO will be from May 6 until 17 and will be the third in the state.

Indoor and outdoor sporting activities are allowed during the MCO with no physical contact with a 30 per cent capacity at any given venue.