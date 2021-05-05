Malaysian National Cycling Federation: Ronizam chosen as technical officer for Tokyo Olympics

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said the selection of Ronizam Ismail as NTO for the mountain bike event in Ohno, Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, was forwarded by the Japanese Cycling Federation (JCF) to the organising committee. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysian cycling has gained international recognition after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organising committee selected a national sports commissioner to serve as a national technical officer (NTO) during the games.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said the selection of Ronizam Ismail as NTO for the mountain bike event in Ohno, Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, was forwarded by the Japanese Cycling Federation (JCF) to the organising committee.

“We at MNCF are honoured with Ronizam’s selection and appointment. I was informed that many especially European commissioners had submitted applications to JCF, as serving at the Olympics is the dream of many sports officials.

“I would like to congratulate Ronizam for being selected as a 2020 Olympic NTO. I understand that the duties set by the organising committee and the JCF are very strict,” he said in a statement today.

Abu Samah said Ronizam had a deep interest in mountain biking and BMX, and admitted that he was not surprised about his appointment.

“Ronizam was instrumental in the design of the BMX trail for the 2017 SEA Games, which is next to the Nilai National Velodrome. He is also very skilled and understands the rules of the sport at the international level,” he said. — Bernama