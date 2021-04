Spain’s Sergio Ramos during the World Cup Qualifiers Europe Group B match against Greece at Los Carmenes, Granada, Spain, March 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 13 — Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19, his club said today.

Ramos is currently injured and had already been ruled out of Real’s Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Liverpool tomorrow. — Reuters