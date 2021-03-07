Super League: Wonder debut for Oliver Buff as Red Giants beat Sri Pahang FC

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 —Swiss import player Oliver Buff had a stylish debut in the Malaysian League (M-League) as he helped Selangor FC to a 3-1 win over Sri Pahang FC in Super League action last night.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder scored the first goal for the Red Giants squad by curling in a shot from outside the penalty box in extra time of the first half at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi — another new Selangor FC player — doubled the lead for the hosts through a header in the 55th minute, before the Tok Gajah squad closed the gap through a free kick by Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih in the 69th minute.

Oliver, a former Swiss under-21 player, then scored his second goal during injury time to seal the victory for the home side.

In the M-League curtain-raiser yesterday, defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) defended the Charity Shield title for the fourth time in a row, with a 2-0 win over Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC failed to take home advantage as they lost 1-2 to Terengganu FC (TFC) at the UiTM FC Stadium in Shah Alam.

Frank Bernhardt's squad opened the scoring through Mohd Fauzi Abdul Latif in the 32nd minute, but the Turtles bounced back through goals from Brazilian import David da Silva (‘76) and Mohamad Hakimi Abdullah (‘87).

At the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka United shared the spoils with Sabah FC through S. Kumaahran’s equaliser in the 63rd minute after Sabah FC took the lead with Hamran Peter's goal in extra time of the first half.

Penang FC, who have just been promoted to the Super League, recorded a slim 1-0 home victory over fellow newcomers KL City FC through a goal from David William Rowley (‘29) at the Penang City Stadium.

In the Premier League, Negeri Sembilan FC beat Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II 2-1 in a match played in the rain at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

Former national striker Mohd Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute, before the Southern Tigers squad equalised through Mohamad Rafiefikri Mohd Rosman (‘45), but Alain Thierry Akono confirmed victory for the home side in the 51st minute.

The FAM-MSN Project Squad was thrashed 0-4 by TFC II at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, through goals from Muhammad Hairiey Hakim (‘19), Muhamad Nur Azfar Fikri (‘42), Mohamad Ridzuan Razali (‘46) and a penalty kick from Wan Mohamad Fazli Wan Ghazal in injury time.

Selangor FC 2 defeated PDRM FC 3-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium through goals from Myanmar import Hein Htet Aung in the 43rd minute, and Ghanaian, George Attram (‘59, P’76).

Earlier, Muhammad Hakimi Mat Isa's goal in the 49th minute was enough for Perak FC II to edge to a 1-0 victory over Kelantan FC at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu. — Bernama