LABUAN, June 5 — Labuan will make history in its running scene with the staging of its first-ever international 42-kilometre full marathon under the Pearl of Borneo Marathon 2026 from June 6 to 7.

The event, jointly organised by Labuan Corporation (LC) and Faxtive Athletics Club, will offer total prizes amounting to RM105,166 and feature four categories, namely the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km and 3km fun run.

Pearl of Borneo Marathon organising committee said a total of 3,372 participants from 16 countries have registered for the event, which will start and finish at Dataran Labuan.

The participating countries are Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Thailand, India, Ireland, Malawi, Russia, Canada, the Philippines, Great Britain, China, Australia, the United States of America and Ghana.

Based on the registration list, a number of local ultra-marathon and trail runners are also expected to take part in the full marathon, further adding significance to the event.

Director-General of the Department of Federal Territories Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain is scheduled to flag off the 42km run at midnight tomorrow.

The Pearl of Borneo Marathon 2026 is expected to further strengthen Labuan’s position as a sports tourism destination, while promoting the duty-free island as an attractive venue for major recreational and lifestyle events.

The hosting of the first full marathon also marks a new milestone for Labuan’s growing running community and is expected to draw strong support from residents, visitors and sports enthusiasts throughout the two-day event. — Bernama