KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kuching City FC have been drawn in different groups for the group stage of next season’s Asean Club Championship (ACC) during the draw conducted by the Asean Football Federation (AFF) today.

AFF, in a statement, said JDT have been drawn in Group B with Port FC (Thailand), Lion City Sailors FC (Singapore), Công An Hà Nội FC (Vietnam), PKR Svay Rieng FC (Cambodia), Persib Bandung (Indonesia) and the winner of playoff 2.

ACC debutants Kuching City, meanwhile, are in Group A with Buriram United FC and Ratchaburi FC (both Thailand), Tampines Rovers FC (Singapore), Borneo FC Samarinda (Indonesia) and the winner of playoff 1.

The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, which will be played on a home-and-away basis.

The semi-finals and final will also be played on a home-and-away format.

The ACC 2026-2027 brings together the best clubs in Southeast Asia, with group-stage matches played in a single round-robin format whereby each team will play three home and three away matches. — Bernama