Sports Ministry submits list of 4,000 athletes, officials for early vaccination, says minister

File photo of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 20 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has sent a list of 4,000 athletes and officials who will be representing the country to be given priority as recipients of Covid-19 vaccine.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said he had sent the list himself to the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who is National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Co-ordinating Minister.

‘’I have sent a priority list to Khairy but he has to see through the roll out.

‘’And the early stage will be given to athletes and officials representing the country at world platforms such as Olympic Games, SEA Games and Asian Games,’’ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after monitoring compliance of standard operating procedure (SOP) at a sport facility at Panasonic Stadium here, today.

Reezal Merican was commenting on whether the country would give priority to Olympic athletes as among the early recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine through the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme starting on February 26.

The first batch of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is scheduled to arrive at KL International Airport (KLIA) tomorrow morning.

In the meantime, Reezal Merican said football supporters would be allowed to enter stadiums to watch matches when the Covid-19 pandemic situation has gradually recovered and is under control.

‘’I will submit an application to allow spectators to enter with certain SOP if the (Covid-19) situation has abated. There are suggestions on the implementation of a screening test, to only allow spectators with negative results to enter,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, on the SOP compliance in the sports and recreational sector, Reezal Merican said 3,000 youths had registered with ‘Rakan Muda Sports Bubble Volunteer’ (RMSBV) movement to date.

RMSBV would play a role as a sport advocacy and diplomacy partner, specifically to assist in compliance efforts among organisers, participants and spectators or general public. — Bernama