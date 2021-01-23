Gladbach break Borussia Dortmund jinx to go fourth in Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose and player Yann Sommer celebrate after the match against Borussia Dortmund January 23, 2021. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 23 ― Borussia Moenchengladbach broke their jinx against neighbours Borussia Dortmund with a 4-2 home win that sent them up to fourth place in the Bundesliga today.

Moenchengladbach, who prevailed through a Nico Elvedi double and goals by Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram, had lost their 11 previous games against Dortmund.

They now have 31 points from 18 games, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund who had taken a 2-1 lead thanks to Erlind Haaland's first-half double.

Bayern Munich, who travel to Schalke 04 tomorrow, lead the table on 39 points from 17 matches.

In Moenchengladbach, Elvedi put the hosts ahead on 11 minutes with a header but Haaland struck back with a fine chip that bounced off the far post in the 22nd.

The Norwegian gave Dortmund the lead six minutes later with a strike on the turn.

It then took Moenchengladbach only four minutes to equalise as Elvedi found the back of the net from point-blank range after Roman Burki parried Lars Stindl's free kick into his path.

Bensebaini curled a shot past Burki in the 49th before Thuram, back from a five-match ban for spitting in an opponent's face, wrapped it up by netting in the 78th minute. ― Reuters