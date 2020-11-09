Ministry waiting for sports budget details from Finance Ministry, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said it includes details of athletes’ preparations to international sporting events like the Olympic Games, development of sports with the potential of winning medals and motorsports which is categorised under sports for all. — Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will announce the details of the ministry’s sports budget for 2021 after it receives the necessary details from the Finance Ministry (MOF).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said it includes details of athletes’ preparations to international sporting events like the Olympic Games, development of sports with the potential of winning medals and motorsports which is categorised under sports for all.

“What was tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Friday was a budget speech, there are so many other things not mentioned in the speech. It will all be covered in the complete document.

“Besides RM55 million for sports development, there are many other things not mentioned, over RM900 million, including items detailed in the document,” he said at a media conference after chairing the Sukma’s supreme council meeting virtually.

During the tabling of the 2021 Budget, Tengku Zafrul announced an allocation of RM55 million for the development of hockey, rugby, badminton, cycling and women athletes, including RM15 million for e-Sports.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said the ministry would appoint a new sports commissioner before the end of the year.

The position fell vacant when KBS ended the services of Wirdati Mohd Radzi as sports commissioner at the end of last month, although the academician’s two-year contract would only end in October 2021. — Bernama