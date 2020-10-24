Luqman Hakim makes first appearance in Belgian Premier League

Luqman Hakim Shamsudin made an appearance in the Belgian Premier League today. ― Picture via Facebook/KV Kortrijk

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 ― National Under-19 striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, became the first Malaysian player to make an appearance in one of Europe’s major football championships, the Belgian Premier League, in a match at Guldensporen Stadium, Kortrijk, today.

The Mokhtar Dahari Academy alumnus was called to the field in the 74th minute to replace defender Petar Golubovic, and although his team KV Kortrijk lost the match 1-3 to RSC Anderlecht, the 18-year-old aided his team to earn a penalty at the eleventh hour, scored by striker Ilombe Mboyo in the 87th minute.

The club is now ninth in the standings with 14 points after 10 matches, five points behind rankings leader Club Brugge.

Last week Luqman Hakim scored his first goal for a 1-0 win over KFCO Beerschot Wilrijk in Belgian Under-21 Pro League 2.

He left for Belgium in August after signing a five-year contract with KV Kortrijk, which is owned by Malaysian business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan. ― Bernama