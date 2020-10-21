OCM approve second round of Covid-19 funding for national sports associations in Malaysia

Malaysian Olympic Council president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Trust Management Committee, chaired by president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, has approved the setting up of a second Covid-19 fund amounting to RM300,000 today.

The OCM said in a statement today that national sports associations (NSAs) would be able to apply for assistance from the fund from tomorrow, with the aid likely to be disbursed by the first week of November.

Funding will be capped at RM10,000 for OCM’s ordinary members and RM5,000 for associate members.

“The fund is aimed at assisting NSAs with their administrative expenses at a time when the nation is undergoing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The NSAs may utilise the funds to pay for office rentals, salaries and allowances of their employees, coaches and athletes,” it said.

In addition, the committee also approved grants for 18 NSAs (10 ordinary members and eight associate members) amounting to over RM300,000 to be used for organising competitions, educational seminars, training camps, grassroots programmes and purchase of sports equipment.

“The committee notes the uncertain times ahead and that some of the planned events may be postponed in line with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) and directives,” the statement said.

OCM’s first Covid-19 fund of RM300,000, established on April 17, benefited 23 ordinary members and seven associate members. — Bernama