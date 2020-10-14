Covid-19: Sports Ministry committed to helping industry players affected by CMCO

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the Youth and Sports Ministry is committed to helping sports industry players affected by the enforcement of the CMCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is committed to helping sports industry players affected by the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya from today until October 27.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, said in a statement that the ban on carrying indoor sports activities was only temporary, while sports and recreational activities that do not involve physical contact can be conducted in the open individually and up to a maximum of 10 people at a time.

He stressed that the ban on carrying out contact sports and team sports, like football, futsal and other types of indoor sports, had to be implemented upon the directive of the National Security Council (MKN) and advice of the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The KBS, via a statement yesterday, announced that sport and recreational activists, including owners and operators of facilities such as football field, sports complex, badminton hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, recreational centre and others in the CMCO states and areas, to postpone and reschedule all their respective sport and recreational activities. — Bernama