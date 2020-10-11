Yuen, Wee Wern defend squash premier division titles

National number one players Ivan Yuen (left) and Low Wee Wern pose for a trophy after being crowned champions at the 36th National Squash Championship at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre, October 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Defending champions — Ivan Yuen and Low Wee Wern retained the men’s and women’s premier division title after edging their respective opponents in the final match of 36th National Squash Championships at the Nicol David Arena, National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, here today.

Yuen, the men’s champion since 2017, took 48 minutes to dispatch the national player, second-seeded Muhammad Syafiq Kamal; winning 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6.

Earlier, national number one women’s player, Low Wee Wern was pushed to the distance before securing a 3-11, 11-7, 11-6, 3-11 and 11-9 victory against 2018 winner, S. Sivasangari in the final match which lasted about 57 minutes.

“It is good to see the girls putting up a good fight,” she said.

“This is a good sign for the national squad as this shows that they have been consistently practising when they could have easily taken a rest,” added Wee Wern, who has claimed the national title three times — in 2012, 2014 and 2019.

For their feat, Yuen and Wee Wern brought home RM4,000 and also the tournament trophy, while Muhammad Syafiq and Sivasangari received RM2,000.

All losing semi-finalists in both categories received RM1,000 each.

Final Results:

(Note: [ ] denotes seedings)

Men’s Premier Division:

[1] Ivan Yuen bt [2] Muhammad Syafiq Kamal 11-8, 11-9, 11-6

Women’s Premier Division:

[1] Low Wee Wern bt [2] S. Sivasangari 3-11, 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 11-9 — Bernama