MFL: Kuala Lumpur-Kuching FA match rescheduled

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Premier League match between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching FA which is scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, tomorrow night has been postponed to a new date, according to the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said that the decision was made following a 14-day quarantine process that Kuching FA players and officers must undergo from October 4 to 18 as set by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

He, however, said that the match would still take place before the Malaysia Cup competition draw to be held on October 19.

With the date amendment of the match, Kuching FA will remain in Kuala Lumpur for Malaysia Cup after the last action of the Premier League without having to return to Sarawak.

“We (MFL) are grateful to Kuala Lumpur who also agreed to reschedule the match with Kuching FA,” Ab Ghani said in a statement today.

Kuching FA, currently ranked fifth in the Premier League, are eligible for the Malaysia Cup competition starting October 25 along with Kuala Lumpur who are ranked second. — Bernama