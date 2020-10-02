Minister: National Sports Day celebrations in Malaysia postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry postponed the 2020 National Sports Day celebrations to a date to be decided later following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Youth and Sports Ministry has postponed the 2020 National Sports Day celebrations, scheduled to be held at the Sepang International Circuit on October 10, to a date to be decided later following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said in a statement that the postponement was decided on as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the virus as well as to ensure the safety of all parties supposed to be involved in the celebrations.

“States, government ministries and agencies, schools as well as sports associations and communities which had planned to organise joint celebrations to further enliven the National Sports Day atmosphere are recommended to take the same measure,” he said.

He also advised the nation’s sports fraternity to always adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN), Health Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry and local authorities.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today that 287 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, taking the cumulative total number of cases to 11,771. — Bernama