Veteran RTM sports commentator Zulkarnain Hassan dies at 82

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Veteran Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) producer and sports commentator Zulkarnain Hassan died at the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) here this morning. He was 82.

His daughter, Zurina Zulkarnain, 54, when confirming this, said her father who suffered from heart disease complained of chest pain on last Saturday morning.

“At first he refused to go to the hospital but we managed to persuade him to go to PPUM.

“He was then placed at the coronary care unit (CCU) and breathed his last at 11.30am today,” she told reporters at the Al-Hidayah Mosque, Kelana Jaya here.

Zurina said her father also suffered a heart attack but his condition was stable before developing fever yesterday.

She said her father who started his career in 1959 was among the first batch of Radio Malaya presenters and his last position in the national broadcasting station was the Head of RTM Radio Sports Division before retiring in 1993.

The funeral prayer service for the late Zulkarnain was held at the Al-Hidayah Mosque and he was laid to rest at the Section 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara.

Zulkarnain leaves behind his wife Sabariah Ibrahim, 79, and two children.

Meanwhile, a former colleague described him as a dedicated person who was never stingy with his knowledge and a good leader.

Abdullah Hasim, 68, said Zulkarnain, fondly known as “cucuk Hassan” was often regarded as his mentor who always gave him good work advice. — Bernama