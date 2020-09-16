FAM expected to name new technical director soon after De Roo’s resignation

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said FAM was still considering the suitability of potential candidates although FAM Youth Development Unit head Datuk Ong Kim Swee, who is also De Roo’s assistant, is said to be the favourite to land the job. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is expected to name its new technical director very soon following Peter De Roo’s decision to vacate the post.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said FAM was still considering the suitability of potential candidates although FAM Youth Development Unit head Datuk Ong Kim Swee, who is also De Roo’s assistant, is said to be the favourite to land the job.

Stuart said the one taking over the Dutchman must continue with FAM’s development policies, besides contributing ideas to empower programmes at the grassroots level.

“We could name the new technical director by the end of September or early October.

“On FAM’s part, we need to take some time to go scrutinise the candidate’s suitability at the technical committee level before it is discussed at the exco level for approval,” he told Bernama today.

De Roo recently announced that he was quitting the post he has held since 2017 but did not cite his reason for doing so. — Bernama