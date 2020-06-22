OCM, Sports Commissioner Office aim to strengthen ties to boost Malaysian sports, says president

Olympic Council President Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (right) at a press conference after chairing the 9th OCM Executive Board Meeting at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur, January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and the Sports Commissioner office are looking to strengthen ties for the betterment of sports in the country.

According to the statement issued by OCM today, both parties had agreed to formalise a working group to further discuss areas of common interests to enhance sports development through the National Sports Associations.

OCM president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria in the same statement said, he hoped there would be more meetings between both parties in the future.

“I am sure we will find many areas to work on for the benefit of Malaysian sports,” he said.

Sports Commissioner Dr. Wirdati Mohd Radzi concurred, saying she was happy to meet with OCM’s Executive Board members since her appointment to the role in July last year.

“They are an important stakeholder in the Malaysian sports eco-system, and I am looking forward to working closely with the OCM to further strengthen our National Sports Associations,” Dr. Wirdawati added.

She earlier paid a courtesy visit to the OCM office at Jalan Hang Jebat, here.

Among the discussions held were on the governance and registration of sports associations, dispute arbitration process and the streamlining of educational programs to increase the number of qualified sports administrators. — Bernama