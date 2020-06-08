Olympic Council of Malaysia advises sports industry stakeholders to adhere to Covid-19 SOP

Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said the sports and fitness industry needs to practise self-discipline and self-regulation to defeat the pandemic. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has urged all stakeholders of the local sports industry to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the sports and fitness industry needs to practise self-discipline and self-regulation to defeat the pandemic.

“The health and well-being of all sports practitioners must remain our utmost priority. Together we can defeat this unseen enemy, and therefore I call upon all to adopt the new normal that comes into effect for sports,” he said in welcoming the government’s decision to allow more outdoor and indoor sports activities to be held.

“Lastly, let’s all play a role in our small way to make sure that our tolerance levels remain intact and respect the SOPs which are outlined by the government,” Mohamad Norza said in a statement today.

The government has announced that under the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) from June 10 to Aug 31, several types of sports and recreational activities can resume but with strict adherence to the SOP.

These include training for team sports and sports activities that do not involve physical contact such as bowling, badminton, archery and shooting. Outdoor group activities such as biking and motorcycle convoys will also be allowed.

Among the activities still not allowed are competitions or games involving large crowds of supporters or spectators, swimming and the operation of public swimming pools, and contact sports such as rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball and hockey. — Bernama