Chelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner, says Sky Sports

Germany striker Timo Werner (right) is second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 goals. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 5 ― Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Sky Sports said yesterday.

The report added that Werner has a €55 million (RM266.6 million) release clause which expires on June 15 and that Premier League club Chelsea had offered the 24-year-old a contract worth £200,000 per week.

Werner is second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 25 goals, four behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. He has made 29 appearances for Germany, scoring 11 times. ― Reuters