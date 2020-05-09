Sports minister hopes Road to Tokyo athletes can start training before Hari Raya

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaking at a press conference after commencing his first day at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, happy with the level of preparedness at the training facilities, hopes national elite athletes under the Road to Tokyo (RTT) programme can resume training before the start of Hari Raya Aidilfitri (May 24).

Thus, he plans to table a proposal to the government, especially the National Security Council (NSC) and Ministry of Health (MOH), for some leeway to be given so that athletes and coaches under the RTT, which is a preparatory programme for the Olympics and Paralympics, could begin training earlier than the scheduled June 1 target.

Reezal said permission to resume training, which had been affected since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, was not only crucial for the 12 athletes who have already qualified for the Tokyo Games but also for the 23 others still trying to qualify for the world’s biggest sporting event.

“Generally, I’ve been briefed and I’m happy with the level of preparedness at the training facilities. I can see that steps have been taken from all aspects of safety as proposed by the NSC and MOH,” he told a press conference after visiting the Kuala Lumpur Sports City here today.

Among the proposals were to tighten the SOP and protocols at the three centres identified for training purposes, athletes to stay full-time at training hostels, compulsory screening when entering the facilities and periodical screening after that, body temperature to be taken regularly, no group briefing and no activities involving more than 10 people.

Earlier this morning, Reezal visited the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) at Bukit Kiara before heading to the KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil to tour the National Aquatic Centre, facilities at the National Sports Institute, archery training venue, artistic gymnastics and karate training halls as well as the NSC Mini Stadium in the evening.

Another venue involved in the RTT programme is the National Sailing Centre in Langkawi.

Reezal said that although only 35 athletes were under the RTT programme, the total number of people involved could be more than 300 after taking into account the coaches, sparring partners, medical and sports science experts as well as food logistics and accommodation providers.

Meanwhile, National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said there were several factors involved in applying for some leeway for RTT athletes to resume training.

“Among them being the uncertain dates of tournaments. For example, we assumed that there would be no championships this year, but the BWF (Badminton World Federation) is organising the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup in October while FINA (International Swimming Federation) plans to hold the diving qualifiers in February 2021.

“The SOP is ready and will be used based on inputs from the minister’s visit. Lots of safety factors have been taken into consideration in preparing this SOP,” he said. — Bernama