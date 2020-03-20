Sixers, Nuggets announce coronavirus positives

A message on the video score board informs fans the game between Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz has been postponed March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 20 — Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organisation tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday as the Denver Nuggets also confirmed an employee had contracted the disease.

The Sixers said the positive cases were uncovered after health authorities warned that certain players, coaches and support staff may have been exposed to Covid-19.

“Three individuals have received positive test results for Covid-19,” the Sixers said. “All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.”

The Sixers said the three individuals were in self-isolation while being monitored by medical professionals.

“The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time,” the team said.

Earlier, the Nuggets said one member of the organisation had tested positive, but did not specify whether the person was a player.

“The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with Covid-19 on March 16th, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation,” the team said.

A number of NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19 since Utah’s Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have contracted the disease last week, prompting the league to impose an indefinite suspension on play. — AFP