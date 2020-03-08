Bandar Malaysia Open: Trevor Simsby wins by beating Andrew Dodt in two-hole playoff

US golfer Trevor Simsby lifts the Bandar Malaysia Open trophy at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club March 8, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — American Trevor Simsby won the Bandar Malaysia Open in a dramatic two-hole playoff today against Australian Andrew Dodt.

Trevor drained a five-foot putt on the second playoff hole to best Dodt after they were tied at 13-Under along with another American, Jarin Todd, following 54 holes of the rain-hit tournament played at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club this weekend.

Dodt, who was the leader after days one and two, found himself struggling to play as consistently as he had in the past two days where he did not make a single bogey.

Today he had two bogeys and one double-bogey to four birdies and found the rest of the field catching up to him.

For his troubles, Trevor received his trophy from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and took home the US$180,000 (RM750,960) prize.

MORE TO COME