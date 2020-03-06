Bandar Malaysia Open: Andrew Dodt holds slim one-shot lead as dangerous weather causes another delay on Day 2

Australia golfer Andrew Dodt in action during the second round of the Bandar Malaysia Open at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam March 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KEMUNING, March 6 — Australian journeyman Andrew Dodt continued his fine form into Round 2 of the Bandar Malaysia Open at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, finishing with a 4-under 68 for a 14-under total after two days.

Dodt, who carded the best round of the day yesterday at 9-under 63, carded an unblemished 68 today, accentuated by two birdies on each nine, to take a slim lead against China’s Liu Yanwei.

“It’s hard to back up a 63 but I did with a 68 today, pretty solid. I hit a lot of greens but didn’t hole as many putts as I did yesterday. But all in all, it’s a solid day’s work,” Dodt told reporters after his round today.

“I had like a 10-footer down the hill on the last at the top. To see that going in was nice. But I haven’t really hit into any tricky spots so far this week. Nice to stay bogey-free and play some solid golf.”

Dodt came to Malaysia a day late after having difficulty securing a flight out of New Zealand via Sydney to reach Kuala Lumpur. It, however, played into his hands when he took the club house lead yesterday.

Today, he said he didn’t try to play it safe, knowing the cut line was probably around 2 or 3-under. However, he admitted he wasn’t as accurate as he’d like to be hitting into the greens.

“I didn’t think I played cautious today. I just didn’t hit it as close. I didn’t have as many chances as I did yesterday. The pin positions were pretty difficult,” Dodt explained.

“I’m just playing a little bit technical with my swing. I thought about it a lot on the plane coming here. I haven’t been playing well before this week, so I just wanted to throw it up a bit and just play the game,” added the 34-year-old native of Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Liu, who had to resume his Round 1 play today after yesterday’s bad weather caused a delay, credited his accurate iron play for his 7-under 65 round.

The Chinese national carded nine birdies en route to a 12-under total after two days.

“I had to finish the first round this morning, so it was good to just keep going. I have been playing really well lately and this is probably the best I have been hitting my irons.

Liu Yanwei from China hits a shot during the second round of Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club March 6, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“I didn’t even realise that I made nine birdies until just now. Except for a bogey on my 10th hole and a three-putt on my 12th, I played really well. Last time I made nine birdies in a tournament round was on the China Tour last year in March,” Liu told reporters after his round.

Just like Dodt, Liu also felt today’s pin placements were difficult to reach. He, however, managed to navigate himself from danger, and apart from bogeys on the 1st and 3rd holes, he had no more bogeys.

“Some of the pins were in places I could get to so I could afford to be aggressive, especially since I am hitting my irons at the moment,” said Liu.

“I’m really happy with everything over the last two days and looking forward to the weekend.”

Play had to be suspended at 4.15pm today due to bad weather and lightning. At 6pm, play was called off with 77 players yet to finish Round 2. Play will resume tomorrow at 7.40am.