Valencia get back to winning ways with victory over Betis

Valencia's Spanish midfielder Daniel Parejo celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga match with Real Betis at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia February 29, 2020. — AFP pic

MADRID, March 1 — Valencia stopped the rot by securing their first win in six matches yesterday as Kevin Gameiro and Dani Parejo scored in a 2-1 victory over Real Betis.

Gameiro's curling shot flew in off the post at Mestalla before Parejo added a late second to give Valencia a much-needed boost in their pursuit of La Liga's top four.

Loren Moron fired in a consolation for Betis deep in injury-time.

Valencia had also been disrupted by the spread of coronavirus after a sports journalist covering the team was confirmed last week to have contracted the illness, prompting the club to cancel all press activity before and after the game.

The result lifts Albert Celades' side to seventh in La Liga while Betis drop to 13th, their own sticky patch extended to seven matches without a win.

After being thrashed 4-1 by Atalanta to leave them on the brink of being knocked out of the Champions League last 16, Valencia were beaten 3-0 by fellow top-four hopefuls Real Sociedad last weekend.

Celades will hope a determined performance against Betis can kickstart a recovery with winnable games up next in the league against Alaves and Levante, with the second leg at home to Atalanta coming in between.

Betis might have taken the lead had the lively Nabil Fekir taken advantage of Parejo giving the ball away early in his own box.

Valencia's Jose Gaya then hit the crossbar with a effort from distance that almost dropped in.

All three goals came after half-time. Fekir skimmed the bar after meeting a cut-back from Joaquin and then Valencia took the lead, Gameiro pushing the ball into space on the edge of the area before curling in off the far post.

They gave themselves some breathing space when Parejo was allowed to take a touch and steer in a second, which was needed, as Moron banged home for Betis from close range in the 93rd minute.

Spanish La Liga results yesterday

Eibar 3 (Charles 27, 48, Orellana 84) Levante 0

Valencia 2 (Gameiro 60, Parejo 89) Real Betis 1 (Moron 90+3)

Leganes 1 (Carrillo 59) Alaves 1 (Lucas 47)

Granada 0 Celta Vigo 0

Playing today (GMT)

Sevilla v Osasuna (1100), Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1300), Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1500), Real Mallorca v Getafe (1730), Real Madrid v Barcelona (2000)

Played on Friday

Real Sociedad 1 (Januzaj 60) Real Valladolid 0 — AFP