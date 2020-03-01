Selangor to look for venue after shah alam stadium declared unsafe

Shah Alam Stadium will need further repairs before it is fit to host games again. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The most successful Malaysia League (M-League) team, Selangor have been given till tomorrow to name an alternative venue for their 2020 Super League competition after Shah Alam Stadium (SSA) was found to be unsafe as a venue.

Malaysia Football League (MFL) said today the home stadium of the Red Giants could not be used after a third inspection on Friday revealed the roofing condition was not safe to host football matches.

To add to Selangor’s misery, the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium which was earlier named as the team’s alternative venue was also not available due to upgrading works being carried out at the stadium.

The development also saw Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC which is using MBPJ Stadium as their official venue hunting for another venue.

MFL chief executive officer, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the body had informed PJ City Football Club and the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

He said MFL found out the condition of SSA roofing during the first inspection on January 10 followed by a second inspection (Feb 21) and the third visit (Feb 28).

“MFL has decided that the stadium could not be used until the roofing is completely repaired and received the safety assurance from Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and Darul Ehsan Facilities Management Sdn Bhd (DEFM) .

“The drastic announcement was made after taking into consideration aspects of preparation and safety of the visiting teams, supporters, live telecast, media and commercial,” he said in a statement.

Selangor which emerged as Malaysia Cup champions for a record 33 times as well as seven times league champions and five times FA Cup winners, opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Pahang in Kuantan last night.

The squad under B. Sathianathan was initially scheduled to host Perak at SSA next Saturday.

Ab Ghani said an inspection last Wednesday found the MBPJ Stadium’s pitch was not ready while the changing rooms were still being upgraded.

“So MFL decided that MBPJ Stadium could not be used for the M-League until the upgrading works is completed,” he said in a separate statement.

PJ City is scheduled to host Pahang this Friday. — Bernama