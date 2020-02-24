JDT to allocate additional 300 tickets to Kedah fans

Fans of the Kedah football team lining up to buy tickets for the FA Cup final at the compound of Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, May 18, 2017. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team has agreed to allocate an additional 300 tickets to Kedah supporters for the 2020 Charity Shield match this Friday at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) executive secretary, Shahrul Shamsudin said with the additional tickets, Kedah fans would receive 800 tickets to watch the opening match of the Malaysian League this season at the newly-built stadium.

“Officially, we will know tomorrow. I would like to thank JDT owner Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for allocating extra tickets to the Kedah supporters,” he told reporters after the FA Cup second- round voting session, here, today.

Before this, the Red Eagles which were only allocated 500 tickets, had asked the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and JDT to provide another 1,000 tickets to watch the match at the stadium which has a capacity of 35,000 spectators.

The matter was confirmed by MFL chief executive officer, Datuk Ghani Ab Hassan who said the Southern Tigers as the host team should prioritise their own audience.

“JDT is giving more tickets to the away fans than the 500 set in the MFL manual. I don’t see this as unfair although we prioritise local audience so there’ll be no problem at each match.

“The host team allocates extra tickets to the visiting team but the local supporters themselves could not enter the stadium (due to no tickets). This has happened before,” he explained.

According to the MFL manual on the distribution of tickets, there are three categories set.

For a stadium with a capacity of under 20,000 spectators, the visitors can be given 300 tickets, a maximum of 500 tickets for a stadium with a capacity of 20,000 to 40,000, and 1,000 tickets for a stadium with a capacity of 40,000 to 80,000. — Bernama