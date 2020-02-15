Malaysian Open 2020 to proceed despite Covid-19 scare

MGA president Admiral Tan Sri Anwar speaks at a press conference today. — file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Malaysian Open 2020 scheduled for March was today confirmed to proceed, a day after the postponement of the Maybank Championship in April was announced.

The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA), the country’s governing body of golf, said the decision was reached after consultation with the Asian Tour, despite the novel coronavirus outbreak that the World Health Organisation has declared as a global health emergency.

“MGA together with its promoter, Winning Matters Sdn Bhd has put in place several measures to ensure the health and safety of all participating players, officials, volunteers and patron attending the Malaysian Open,” it said in a statement today.

The association said it will undertake all precautionary measures as announced by the Ministry of Health, including providing medical facilities at the club and have medical officials on standby during the tournament days.

The tournament will take place from March 5 to 8 at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

“I would like to reiterate that the safety and health of the players, officials, volunteers and patron attending the Malaysian Open remain our main priority,” MGA president Admiral Tan Sri Anwar said.

“On that note, we invite all Malaysians together with your children to experience a four day professional golfing event at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club,” he added