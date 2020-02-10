Honda LPGA Thailand and HSBC Women’s World Championship cancelled due to novel coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — This year’s Honda LPGA Thailand and HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Park Sung-hyun of South Korea lines up a putt during the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on March 3, 2019. — AFP pic

The two events were scheduled to take place in consecutive weeks from February 20, making up the early-season Asian swing of the LPGA Tour.

A statement released by the LPGA today noted: “Due to the continued health concerns and recent advisories in some Asian countries that large-scale events should be cancelled or postponed as a result of the coronavirus, the LPGA and its partners have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand, which was scheduled to take place February 20-23 in Pattaya, Thailand, and the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship, which was scheduled to take place February 27-March 1 in Singapore.

“It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”

The LPGA Tour is currently in Australia for this week’s ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club, following the ISPS Handa Vic Open. The tour will resume in the United States with the Volvik Founders Cup in Arizona in the third week of March. — Pargolf