Coronavirus: DPM serves timely advice for Manila-bound badminton contingent

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 ― The national badminton contingent was given some timely advice today by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail before flying off for their latest overseas assignment in the Philippines next week.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) patron, reminded the squad members, who are about to take part in the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Manila from February 11-16, to stay safe and protect themselves in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, voiced her concern on this when meeting the contingent at the ministry here this morning.

“Thank you and congratulations as you are shouldering this responsibility as the nation’s ambassadors competing and carrying Malaysia’s name at the Asian level. I wish you all the best...compete in the spirit of great sportmanship and do your best.

“I also hope that you will take care of your health and safety as much as possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,” she was qouted as telling contingent members in a statement released by BAM today.

Besides the players and coaches, also present at the gathering were BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria and secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh.

The tournament in Manila also serves as a qualifying meet for the 2020 Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from May 16-24.

Malaysia has been drawn into Group C in the men’s tournament, and will have Taiwan and Singapore as company while the women will play Japan and Hong Kong in Group W. ― Bernama